LanzaJet raises $50 million for sustainable jet fuel

LanzaJet has raised $50 million from Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund to help build a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant in Georgia. The facility, which will produce jet fuel from renewable ethanol, is already under construction with funding from other investors. It is expected to make about 45 million L of SAF and renewable diesel per year starting in 2023. Microsoft hopes to use the renewable diesel to power data centers.
