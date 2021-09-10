Lyondell may sell its Houston refinery

LyondellBasell Industries is considering strategic options, including a sale, for its refinery in Houston—a move that would make it a pure-play petrochemical company. The refinery, among the largest in the US, can process 268,000 barrels of crude oil per day into fuels and chemical feedstocks. LyondellBasell says it might be a better fit in a company with a large refining system. The firm took full control of the refinery in 2006, when it bought the stake held by Venezuela-owned Citgo Petroleum for $2.1 billion.
