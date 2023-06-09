LyondellBasell, Chevron Phillips look into e-cracking

LyondellBasell Industries, Chevron Phillips Chemical, and the engineering firm Technip Energies have signed an agreement to collaborate on the development of Technip’s electric steam-cracking furnace technology. The firms may build a demonstration plant at LyondellBasell’s petrochemical complex in Channelview, Texas. When powered by renewable energy, electric furnaces could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 90% versus conventional furnaces, fired by fossil fuels. Other major chemical companies such as Dow, Shell, BASF, Sabic, and Braskem, also have development programs for electric cracking.
