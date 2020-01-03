LyondellBasell and Sinopec expand Chinese venture

LyondellBasell Industries and Sinopec have signed a nonbinding agreement to build a propylene oxide/styrene plant in Zhenhai, China. The firms already partner to make the coproducts at the site. When it opens in 2022, the new plant will have a capacity of 600,000 metric tons (t) per year of styrene and 300,000 t of propylene oxide. LyondellBasell announced in September that it is building an ethylene cracker–based chemical project with Liaoning Bora Enterprise Group in Panjin, China.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter