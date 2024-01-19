LyondellBasell buys into Saudi polypropylene plant

LyondellBasell Industries is purchasing a 35% stake in the polypropylene maker National Petrochemical Industrial Company (Natpet) for $500 million from the Saudi industrial conglomerate Alujain. Natpet operates a polypropylene plant in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, with a capacity of 400,000 metric tons per year. LyondellBasell and its partners are also studying the possibility of building an integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene complex at the site.
