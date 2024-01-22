Advertisement

January 22, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 2

Full Article
Volume 102 | Issue 2
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“It’s not ResearchGate’s role to independently judge the value of the work itself, nor should it be.”

Mark Austin Hanson, molecular biologist and geneticist, University of Exeter

Business

C&EN’s World Chemical Outlook for 2024

The world isn’t getting any more predictable. What we expect for business and policy in the year ahead

To make food palatable, cancer patients try miracle fruit

In recent clinical trials, researchers investigate whether Synsepalum dulcificum berries can help people with cancer improve taste dysfunction and increase food intake

Is the academic social networking site ResearchGate still relevant?

A recent deal with the publisher MDPI is leading some users to delete their accounts

  • Surface Chemistry

    Leo Gross wants to watch individual molecules react

    Using high-resolution microscopes, this IBM surface scientist triggers chemical reactions and teases out the mechanisms that drive them—one molecule at a time

  • Neuroscience

    Testosterone alters isoflurane sensitivity

    Mouse research suggests a mechanism for controversial sex difference in response to anesthesia

  • Molecular Machines

    Molecular shuttle thinks inside the box

    Flat guest molecules zoom back and forth within iridium-based nanobox

Science Concentrates

Energy Storage

Metal-free cathode rivals commercial battery performance

New high-energy, long-lasting organic cathode could lead to sustainable lithium-ion batteries

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

OBITUARIES

NEWSCRIPTS

Chemist experiments on Bake Off, and the possible chemical cause of red wine headaches

 

Job listings

