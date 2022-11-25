LyondellBasell considers 2 investments

LyondellBasell Industries is considering building a propylene plant at its Channelview, Texas, complex. The plant would have 400,000 metric tons (t) per year of capacity for propylene made from ethylene and butene using a metathesis reaction. LyondellBasell would use the monomer to make polypropylene and propylene oxide. Separately, the company says it is advancing plans for a plant in Wesseling, Germany, that would use its MoReTec technology to break down plastic waste into a feedstock that can be turned into plastics again. The plant would be able to process about 50,000 t of waste annually.
