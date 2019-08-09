McDermott buys Siluria for oxidative methane-coupling technology

The engineering firm McDermott has purchased the San Francisco–based start-up Siluria Technologies. Founded in 2008, Siluria develops catalysts for oxidative coupling of methane into ethylene, a process seen as an improvement over the energy-intensive cracking of ethane or naphtha. Siluria raised $45 million in financing in 2016 and signed a licensing deal with Saudi Aramco last year. With the purchase, McDermott gets Siluria’s intellectual property and a demonstration plant that opened in La Porte, Texas, in 2015.
