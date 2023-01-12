Middle Eastern projects move forward

A pair of big Middle Eastern petrochemical projects have been given the go-ahead. Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies have made the final decision to invest in a new cracker complex in Jubail, Saudi Arabia. The $11 billion complex will be integrated with the firms’ existing refining joint venture there. The cracker will have capacity to make 1.7 million metric tons (t) of ethylene per year. The project will also include two downstream polyethylene plants and a butadiene extraction unit. It will be majority owned by Aramco and go on line in 2027. Separately, Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy have green-lighted a $6 billion project for Ras Laffan, Qatar. It will have a 2.1 million t per year ethylene cracker, the largest in the region, as well as downstream polyethylene plants.
