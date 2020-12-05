Mitsubishi Heavy Industries invests in Monolith Materials

The Japanese firm Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is investing an undisclosed amount in Monolith Materials, which is building a plant in Hallam, Nebraska, to make carbon black via a pyrolysis process that turns natural gas into carbon without generating carbon dioxide. Monolith will use the by-product hydrogen to produce 275,000 metric tons per year of ammonia. The company already runs a smaller carbon black plant. CF Industries recently announced that it will build a water electrolysis plant in Louisiana to make a similar low-carbon ammonia.
