Mitsubishi to close US methyl methacrylate facility

Mitsubishi Chemical says it will close its methyl methacrylate (MMA) and methacrylic acid facility in Beaumont, Texas, by the end of February 2021. The firm will take a $230 million charge to account for the closure, which it attributes to a need to boost competitiveness. The plant produces MMA, AN acrylic polymer raw material from hydrogen cyanide and acetone. Mitsubishi said in March that it is considering building a larger MMA plant in the US with newer technology that uses ethylene, methanol, and carbon monoxide as feedstocks.
