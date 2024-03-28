Mitsui, Idemitsu plan ethylene closure in Japan

Mitsui Chemicals and Idemitsu Kosan say they have begun discussions aimed at closing Idemitsu’s ethylene cracker in Chiba, Japan, and consolidating production to Mitsui’s nearby cracker. The two firms already jointly operate the two facilities. The companies say Japanese ethylene complexes are operating at low rates because large new petrochemical complexes, mainly in China, have diminished domestic ethylene demand. They also say they will endeavor to run the single cracker on low-carbon raw materials such as naphtha generated as a by-product of making sustainable aviation fuel.
