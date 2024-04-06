Advertisement

Petrochemicals

Next Wave completes ethylene-to-alkylate plant

by Alexander H. Tullo
April 6, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 11
Next Wave's plant under construction
Credit: Next Wave
Next Wave's alkylation plant while under construction

Next Wave Energy Partners has completed a plant in Pasadena, Texas, that converts ethylene into alkylate, a high-octane component that is blended into gasoline. Alkylate is usually produced in refineries by reacting butene and other olefins with isobutane. Next Wave says production of its alkylate, which is derived entirely from natural gas, is less greenhouse gas intensive. The plant will consume about 500,000 metric tons of ethylene per year. For its next project, Next Wave is aiming to make ethylene, alkylate, and sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol.

UPDATE:

This article was updated on April 9, 2024, to clarify that the photo of Next Wave Energy Partners’ alkylation plant shows the plant under construction.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

