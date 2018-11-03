Nippon Shokubai adds to acrylic acid﻿﻿﻿﻿

Nippon Shokubai will build yet another acrylic acid plant, this time in Indonesia. The Japanese firm will spend $200 million on a 100,000-metric-ton-per-year facility in Cilegon that is set to open in 2021. Last month, the firm opened a similar-size plant in Antwerp, Belgium. Acrylic acid is used to produce superabsorbent polymers for diapers and other applications. Shokubai calls itself the world’s largest maker of superabsorbents.
