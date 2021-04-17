Nova advances petrochemical projects in Canada

Nova Chemicals says its petrochemical projects in Ontario are 65% complete and will start up late next year. The company is spending a total of $2 billion. It is expanding its ethylene cracker in Corunna, Ontario, by 50%. And at a new site in St. Clair, Ontario, Nova is building a 450,000-metric-ton-per-year linear low-density polyethylene plant based on its Advanced Sclairtech process.
