Nova slows projects due to COVID-19

Nova Chemicals is slowing work on its Canadian projects because of COVID-19. In Ontario, where Nova is expanding an ethylene cracker by 50% and building a polyethylene plant, the firm will limit construction to “the most critical work.” That means a 90% workforce reduction at the site. The projects had been scheduled for completion by 2022; Nova says it can’t yet say how long they will be delayed. The company has also paused the refurbishment of a furnace at its complex in Alberta.
