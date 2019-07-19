OMV plans isobutene plant in Germany

The Austrian oil and gas firm OMV will spend about $72 million to build a high-purity isobutene plant at its refinery in Burghausen, Germany. To open in September 2020 with a capacity of around 60,000 metric tons per year, the facility will use a catalyst from BASF and heat-integration technology developed jointly by OMV and BASF. OMV says the facility continues the firm’s move away from refining and into chemicals.
