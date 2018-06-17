PKN Orlen in massive Polish expansion

Petrochemical maker and refiner PKN Orlen will spend $2.3 billion, a record amount for the Polish firm, to expand its petrochemical capacity by 30% at its plants in Płock and Włocławek, Poland, over the next five years. The company says it will expand aromatic derivatives, phenol, and olefins. It will also invest in its R&D center. Orlen says the expansion will help Poland transition from being a net importer of chemicals to a net exporter.
