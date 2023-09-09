PTT ethylene project in Ohio is still on

US officials of the Thai petrochemical maker PTT recently briefed trustees of Mead Township, Ohio, that the company is still evaluating the construction of an integrated ethylene complex there and that the project remains a priority for PTT. The firm has had an ethylene cracker and polyethylene project on the drawing board since 2015. The plant would have 1.5 million metric tons per year of ethylene capacity, but the project has been slow to get off the ground. In 2020, a partner in the project, South Korea’s Daelim Chemical, dropped out; last year, environmental permits for the complex expired. PTT says it is looking for a new partner and hasn’t made a final investment decision. It also aims to build a polyethylene terephthalate recycling plant in Ohio.
