PTT is keeping its Ohio project alive

PTT Global Chemical is drafting an application for new air permits from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for the ethylene cracker complex it has been planning for Mead, Ohio, since 2015. Its old permits, issued in 2018, expired Feb. 24. The Thai firm says the new permits will align with its corporate goals of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The company wants to build a 1.5-million-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker and polyethylene plants based on shale-derived feedstocks. PTT’s original partner, South Korea’s Daelim Chemical, dropped out in 2020.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter