Pembina, PIC move on Canadian propylene and polypropylene complex

Pembina Pipeline and Petrochemical Industries Co. of Kuwait are moving forward with plans to build a propane dehydrogenation (PDH) and polypropylene complex in Alberta. The plant will convert about 23,000 barrels of propane per day into about 550,000 metric tons of polypropylene per year. The partners expect it to cost $4.5 billion and come onstream in 2023. Another firm, Inter Pipeline, is already building a PDH and polypropylene complex in Alberta. It is expected to cost $3.5 billion and be completed in 2021.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter