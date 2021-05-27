Poland’s PKN Orlen plans ethylene expansion

PKN Orlen is investing in what it calls Europe’s largest petrochemical project in 20 years. The $3.7 billion project, in Płock, Poland, will include an ethylene cracker with 740,000 metric tons of capacity, as well as new units for ethylene oxide, ethylene glycol, and other derivatives. As part of the effort, PKN will mothball a 40-year-old ethylene cracker on the site. The company aims to complete the project early in 2024.
