SK buys Deltech’s specialty aromatics businesses

The venture capital firm SK Capital has acquired a controlling interest in the monomer, polymer, and European businesses of Baton Rouge, Louisiana–based Deltech. The businesses employ 135 people making specialty aromatic monomers such as vinyl toluene, divinyl benzene, and p-methylstyrene. They also make crystal polystyrene for high-end applications such as cosmetics packaging. Deltech CEO Bob Elefante is retaining a minority stake and will remain active in the businesses, SK says.
