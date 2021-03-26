Sabic, BASF, Linde join for electric cracking

Sabic is partnering with BASF and Linde to develop electric furnaces for ethylene crackers. The companies aim to build a “multi-megawatt” demonstration plant at BASF’s site in Ludwigshafen, Germany. They are applying for grants from the European Union Innovation Fund and the German government. Conventional furnaces burn fossil fuels to reach the temperatures of about 850 °C needed to crack naphtha and other hydrocarbon feedstocks into olefins. The partners say electric furnaces can reduce carbon dioxide emissions from ethylene cracking by up to 90%.
