Sadara plans pipeline for ethylene and propylene oxide

Sadara, the petrochemical joint venture between Dow Chemical and Saudi Aramco, has signed engineering contracts for two 7-km pipelines connecting its petrochemical complex and PlasChem Park. Amex Foster Wheeler and AMO & Partners Engineering will design and plan the ethylene oxide and propylene oxide pipelines. PlasChem Park is a 12-km2 site in Saudi Arabia intended to incubate investment in specialty chemicals. Ilco Chemikalien and Harcros Chemicals are both building plants in the park that will use oxides from Sadara.
