Sasol will divest another polymer asset

Sasol will sell Ineos its 50% interest in the companies’ polyethylene joint venture, Gemini HDPE, for $400 million. The high-density polyethylene plant, inside Ineos’s Battleground Manufacturing Complex in La Porte, Texas, started up in 2017 and was already operated by Ineos. This is Sasol’s second recent divestiture. Last month, the company announced the $2 billion sale to LyondellBasell Industries of a 50% interest in two recently completed polyethylene plants and an ethylene cracker at its complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter