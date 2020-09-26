Sasol looks ahead to Lake Charles restart

Sasol expects full power to be restored to its Lake Charles, Louisiana, petrochemical complex by early-to-mid October. The firm shut down the recently built complex before Hurricane Laura and has since been off line while the local utility, Entergy, restores power. Sasol says that the cooling towers sustained moderate wind damage but that major equipment appears undamaged. The South African company says it is making progress toward securing an outside investor in the complex, which has become a financial drain on it.
