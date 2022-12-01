Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Petrochemicals

Saudi Aramco plans oil-to-chemicals projects

by Alexander H. Tullo
December 1, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 43
Two affiliates of the Saudi Arabian oil giant Saudi Aramco are planning crude oil-to-chemicals projects. The South Korean refiner and petrochemical maker S-Oil, majority owned by Aramco, will spend $7 billion on a complex in Ulsan, South Korea. It will use Aramco’s oil-to-chemicals technology and have the capacity to make 3.2 million metric tons per year of petrochemicals, plus polymer derivatives. Work is expected to be completed in 2026. The Saudi chemical maker Sabic, also majority owned by Aramco, says it will study building an oil-to-chemicals complex in Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

