Shell and CNOOC expand China petrochemical venture

Shell and China National Offshore Oil Corp. (CNOOC) have agreed to expand their petrochemical joint venture in Huizhou, China. The project will include a 1.5 million-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker, as well as styrene, propylene oxide, polyols, ethylene glycol, polyethylene, and polypropylene units. The new complex will also include the first α-olefins plant in Asia to use Shell technology. The two companies started the joint venture in 2006 and expanded it in 2018. Its ethylene capacity is now 2.2 million metric tons.
