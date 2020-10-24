Shell and Linde to develop new ethylene route

Shell and Linde will jointly develop an ethane oxidative dehydrogenation process for making ethylene and the coproduct acetic acid. Both companies have worked on the catalytic technology separately for years. Linde’s process, Edhox, operates at temperatures below 400 °C, versus more than 900 °C for conventional steam cracking of ethane into ethylene. It could cut CO2 emissions, particularly given the potential to use renewable electricity as a heat source. Linde runs a demonstration plant in Germany. In June, Shell and Dow said they would collaborate on making ethylene with renewable electricity. Linde and BASF are also studying electrification.
