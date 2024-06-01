Sibur to build Russian polystyrene

The Russian petrochemical maker Sibur plans to invest $2 billion to build polystyrene and raw materials plants in Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Russia. The new complex will have capacity for 350,000 metric tons (t) per year of ethylbenzene, 400,000 t of styrene, and 250,000 t of polystyrene. Russia is under sanctions because of its invasion of Ukraine. In a press release, Sibur says that “contracts are being concluded for the supply of equipment and materials, machine builders, and manufacturers from Russia and friendly countries.” The firm says the new polystyrene production will offset imports.
