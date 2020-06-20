Sonatrach considers big chemical investment

The Algerian state oil company Sonatrach is planning a massive plunge into petrochemicals. The firm says it is in consultation with a foreign partner for a $6 billion petrochemical complex in Skikda, Algeria. With another partner, Sonatrach is studying a $6 billion project to make methanol and derivatives. In 2018, the company unveiled a $1.4 billion project to build a propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene complex in Arzew, Algeria. Major oil companies have been moving more into chemicals to compensate for expected flattening demand for fuels.
