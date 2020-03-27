Sumitomo Chemical plans sustainable R&D group

Sumitomo Chemical will establish an R&D group focused on developing sustainable technologies. The group will comprise 30 scientists in Sumitomo’s petrochemical research laboratory in Sodegaura City, Japan. It will centralize projects including plastics recycling, energy-saving wastewater technologies, and chemicals made with CO2. The R&D team will collaborate with other companies and academia. Sumitomo plans to turn environmental impact reduction into a new business in its petrochemicals and plastics segment.
