Sumitomo will exit the caprolactam business

Sumitomo Chemical plans to shutter its caprolactam plant in Ehime, Japan, by October and exit the business. The company has been making the nylon raw material there since 1965. Sumitomo says it has been difficult to remain competitive given an onslaught of new output from China. It will continue to make the raw material cyclohexanone, however. Sumitomo says it has been upgrading the Ehime complex by building semiconductor chemicals and liquid crystal polymer facilities and installing a plant to chemically recycle acrylic resins.
