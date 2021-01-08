Sumitomo eyes new methanol process in Singapore

Sumitomo Chemical is considering building a facility in Singapore that combines propane dehydrogenation for making propylene with new technology for turning carbon dioxide and hydrogen into methanol. Propane dehydrogenation is already widely practiced; the methanol technology is the product of Sumitomo’s work with Shimane University. The hydrogen would come from the dehydrogenation plant and the CO2 from industrial sources. Singapore would support the project as a means of reducing the city-state’s greenhouse gas emissions.
