Tower rises at Shell’s Pennsylvania cracker

Shell says it has installed a huge quench tower at the ethylene cracker complex it is building in Monaca, Pa. Water circulating through the 87-meter-tall tower will cool down cracked gas, condense heavy hydrocarbons, and remove coke and tar particles. Using raw materials from the local Marcellus and Utica formation, the complex, set to open early next decade, will produce 1.6 million metric tons of polyethylene per year.
