Uzbekistan to get methanol to olefins complex

The Uzbek firm Gas Chemical Complex MTO Central Asia is teaming up with Air Products to build a methanol-to-olefins complex in the Karakul Free Economic Zone in Uzbekistan’s Bukhara region. The plant will convert natural gas into methanol, which will then be used to make downstream chemicals. The complex will also have plants for making polypropylene, polyethylene, ethylene vinyl acetate, and polyethylene terephthalate. Separately, Air Products has agreed to purchase a synthesis gas processing unit, which makes carbon monoxide and hydrogen from natural gas, in Qashqadaryo Province, Uzbekistan, from Uzbekneftegaz JSC for $1 billion. The syngas will be used to make synthetic fuels.
