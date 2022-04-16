Wanhua to build large complex in China

Wanhua Chemical says it will spend $3.6 billion to build a chemical complex in Penglai, China, by 2024. The project’s centerpiece will be a propane dehydrogenation plant with 900,000 metric tons per year of capacity. The complex will also make propylene oxide, polyether polyols, ethylene oxide, acrylic acid, polypropylene, and other products. Wanhua has grown quickly to become one of the world’s largest producers of polyurethane chemicals. In recent years, it has been branching out into other chemistries. In 2019 it shelved plans to build a polyurethane chemical plant in the US.
