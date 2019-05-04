3M settles PFAS suit in Alabama

3M has settled a lawsuit alleging that it contaminated drinking water with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in Decatur, Alabama, where it made fluorochemicals until 2002. The company has agreed to pay the West Morgan-East Lawrence Water & Sewer Authority $35 million to fund a water filtration system and indemnify the water authority for claims related to the 3M contaminants. The Japanese chemical maker Daikin, also named in the suit, settled with the utility for $5 million in 2017.
