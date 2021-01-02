Aceto acquires service firm IsleChem

The specialty material sourcing firm Aceto has entered chemical R&D and production with the acquisition of IsleChem. Aceto says IsleChem’s facility in Grand Island, New York, will complement its network of mostly Indian and Chinese suppliers. IsleChem was founded in 2001 by former employees of Occidental Chemical’s technology center in Grand Island, which had closed earlier that year. It has 47 employees.
