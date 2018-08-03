Air Liquide invests in electronic materials

Air Liquide will spend close to $45 million to expand its business in specialty chemicals for the electronics industry. In 2013, Air Liquide acquired Voltaix, a maker of silicon, germanium, and boron chemicals for semiconductors, solar cells, and displays. Now, Air Liquide will build a new facility a few kilometers from Voltaix’s plant in Upper Mount Bethel Township, Pa. It expects to create 188 jobs over the next three years.
