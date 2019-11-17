Air Liquide may sell preservatives leader Schülke

Air Liquide is exploring the sale of its Schülke cosmetic preservatives, industrial hygiene, and infection prevention business. “Different scenarios are being reviewed and no assurance can be given that this will result in a divestment,” the company says in a statement. Schülke, which is based in Germany and has more than 1,200 employees, is being shopped around for more than $1 billion, according to a Reuters report. Air Liquide has owned Schülke since 1996.
