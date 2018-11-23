Albemarle plans Australian lithium venture﻿﻿﻿

Albemarle plans to pay $1.2 billion for a 50% interest in a lithium mine and eventual lithium hydroxide operation in Western Australia. The venture, with partner Mineral Resources, will use Albemarle technology to process ore on-site and produce up to 100,000 metric tons per year of battery-grade lithium hydroxide. Completion of the deal depends on a definitive agreement between the two firms.
