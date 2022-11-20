Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Specialty Chemicals

Albemarle plans to spend up to $540 million on bromine expansion

by Matt Blois
November 20, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Albemarle plans to spend up to $540 million to expand and modernize its bromine facilities in Magnolia, Arkansas, in a project that will run through 2027. The company’s third-quarter sales of bromine products were up 28% from the year-earlier period, largely because of growth of fire safety products. Chief Financial Officer Scott Tozier said on a recent conference call, however, that growth might soon slow as end markets like electronics and building materials contract. Albemarle produced a total of 128,000 metric tons of bromine last year. The growth of its bromine business pales in comparison to that of its lithium business, whose third-quarter sales surged 318%. Albemarle extracts bromine from brines in Arkansas and is working on technology to chemically extract lithium from the same brine. The chemical maker Lanxess also produces bromine from Arkansas brine and is partnering with Standard Lithium to extract lithium at a demonstration-scale plant. Standard recently completed an engineering study for a commercial-scale lithium extraction plant in Arkansas.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE