Allostery-focused Black Diamond launches

Black Diamond Therapeutics has emerged from stealth with $20 million from Versant Ventures to develop drugs targeting allosteric mutations that drive cancer. While industry has successfully developed drugs to block cancer-causing kinase mutations, mutations in allosteric sites—pockets outside a protein’s active site—have gone largely unexplored. Black Diamond, which is the first company to spring out of Ridgeline, one of Versant’s four biotech incubators, is first pursuing small molecules that target EGFR and HER2 allosteric mutants.
