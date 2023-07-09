Ambrosia taps Ginkgo for making allulose

Ambrosia Bio, an Israeli foodtech company, will collaborate with Ginkgo Bioworks to optimize and produce enzymes needed to manufacture D-psicose, more commonly known as allulose, from sugar and starch. Allulose is a rare natural sugar that has low caloric value and thus promises to impart flavor in foods while minimizing impact on blood glucose and insulin levels. Ambrosia, which recently came out of stealth mode, says it has a pipeline of related enzyme-led processes to make rare sugars and other specialty ingredients.
