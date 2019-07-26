American Chemical Solutions formed to restart functional-dye plant

American Chemical Solutions (ACS) has been formed to acquire and restart an Esco chemical plant in Muskegon, Michigan. The new company was launched by Todd Zahn, a chemist who is also CEO of the boron intermediates maker BoroPharm. ACS says it will invest $15 million to restart the plant’s production of functional dyes for thermal and carbonless printing and to provide custom manufacturing services.
