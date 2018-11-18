Arena licenses heart drug ralinepag to United Therapeutics

Arena Pharmaceuticals has agreed to license ralinepag, a small-molecule treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), to United Therapeutics for $800 million plus up to $400 million in milestone payments. The drug, discovered by Arena scientists and now in Phase III clinical trials, is a prostacyclin receptor agonist that inhibits platelet aggregation and proliferation of vascular smooth muscle cells. United Therapeutics already markets a number of PAH treatments, including Adcirca, Orenitram, and Remodulin.
