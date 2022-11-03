Arkema and Clariant slim down

The specialty chemical makers Arkema and Clariant are each divesting a business. France’s Arkema is selling its phosphorus derivatives business Febex, which posted $30 million in sales last year, to Belgium-based Prayon. Arkema’s phosphoric acid, sodium hypophosphite, and derivatives are used primarily in electronics and pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, the Swiss chemical company Clariant will sell its North American oil exploration chemical business, which had revenue of $113 million last year, to the Indian chemical company Dorf Ketal.
