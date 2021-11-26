Arkema invests in lithium-ion battery materials

Arkema plans a 50% expansion of capacity for polyvinylidene fluoride manufacturing in Pierre-Bénite, France, to meet demand for the polymer as a binder and separator material in lithium-ion batteries. Arkema also just opened a battery research center at the site. The company says the moves support its goal of having sales to the battery market of at least 1 billion euros (about $1.1 billion) per year by 2030. Arkema also sells lithium salts, nylon 11, and other materials to battery makers.
